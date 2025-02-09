A Russian drone flies into an apartment in Kherson: a woman is injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson, an occupant drone flew into the apartment of a 66-year-old woman, causing her serious injuries. The victim was hospitalized with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, her condition is assessed as moderate.
At around 16:30, the Russian military attacked Kherson with a UAV. The enemy drone flew into the apartment of a 66-year-old woman. The victim was taken to the hospital with a mine-blast injury,
The woman was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to her abdomen and arm. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.
On February 7, in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, Russian occupiers attacked a 37-year-old gas service worker with a drone during repair work. As a result of the attack, the man sustained life-threatening injuries.