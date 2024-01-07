A rally was held in Berlin demanding to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles

The action "Ukraine is on fire, let's stop the Russian terror!" was held by activists near the walls of the German parliament. The action was reported by the Vitsche organization, which is an association of young Ukrainians in Germany, UNN reports.

The rally gathered several dozen people. The main goal was to draw the attention of the head of the German government to the horrific Russian missile attacks against Ukrainians, which intensified before the New Year and in the first days of 2024.

"Against the backdrop of Russia's intensified missile attacks on Ukraine, we, Ukrainians in Germany, stand together to make our voices heard. We are asking for weapons and full international support, compliance and new sanctions," said the organizers of the action, the Vitsche association of Ukrainian organizations in Berlin.

Ukrainians, Germans, and other nations chanted and demanded that Ukraine be provided with weapons as soon as possible, including Taurus missiles, which are being delayed, as well as air defense systems and drones.