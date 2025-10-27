A pre-trial restraint was chosen for the witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12748 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 14996 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 21569 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 33746 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 37559 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 35642 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 33762 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 27702 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 59188 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 55210 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1.7m/s
63%
740mm
Popular news
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiersVideoOctober 27, 04:17 AM • 55972 views
Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 27, 06:18 AM • 29131 views
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FTOctober 27, 07:25 AM • 32779 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 25194 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 13337 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 3692 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12749 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 87689 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 108794 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 125422 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Friedrich Merz
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
France
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 13735 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 25577 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 52649 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 74726 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 77257 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
The Diplomat

A pre-trial restraint was chosen for the witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a personal obligation with the wearing of an electronic bracelet for Yusuf Mameshev, a witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov. Mameshev is being prepared for suspicion of giving false testimony under oath, which is confirmed by phonoscopic examinations.

A pre-trial restraint was chosen for the witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov

Yusuf Mameshev, a witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, will remain under personal recognizance with the mandatory wearing of an electronic bracelet. This decision was made by the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office confirmed to a UNN journalist.

Details

When asked whether the judge of the Pechersk Court of Kyiv had indeed chosen a preventive measure in the form of personal recognizance for Yusuf Mameshev, a witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the press service replied: "Yes, with the wearing of an electronic bracelet."

Earlier, UNN wrote that Yusuf Mameshev, who is a witness in the criminal proceedings against Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, is being prepared for a notice of suspicion of giving knowingly false testimony under oath in court.

According to sources, Magamedrasulov discussed with Mameshev the supply of industrial hemp to the Republic of Dagestan (Russia) within the framework of the state program for supporting agricultural crops, but in his testimony, he provided unreliable information in favor of the suspect.

The prosecution refers to the results of phonoscopic examinations – three of which have already been conducted in various state forensic institutions – which, according to their data, confirm that the recordings of the negotiations clearly mention Dagestan, a subject of the Russian Federation.

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Kyiv