A pre-trial restraint was chosen for the witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov

Yusuf Mameshev, a witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, will remain under personal recognizance with the mandatory wearing of an electronic bracelet. This decision was made by the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office confirmed to a UNN journalist.

Details

When asked whether the judge of the Pechersk Court of Kyiv had indeed chosen a preventive measure in the form of personal recognizance for Yusuf Mameshev, a witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the press service replied: "Yes, with the wearing of an electronic bracelet."

Earlier, UNN wrote that Yusuf Mameshev, who is a witness in the criminal proceedings against Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, is being prepared for a notice of suspicion of giving knowingly false testimony under oath in court.

According to sources, Magamedrasulov discussed with Mameshev the supply of industrial hemp to the Republic of Dagestan (Russia) within the framework of the state program for supporting agricultural crops, but in his testimony, he provided unreliable information in favor of the suspect.

The prosecution refers to the results of phonoscopic examinations – three of which have already been conducted in various state forensic institutions – which, according to their data, confirm that the recordings of the negotiations clearly mention Dagestan, a subject of the Russian Federation.