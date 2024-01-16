A polyethylene finished goods warehouse is on fire in Russia

A large-scale fire broke out in the Russian city of Penza - a metal warehouse of finished polyethylene products caught fire. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Russian media, a large-scale fire broke out in Penza on Biyskaya Street over an area of 700 square meters. It is noted that the fire occurred in a one-story metal warehouse of finished polyethylene products.

Emergencies Ministry units are working at the scene of the fire, no information on casualties has been received.

Recall

On January 13, a large-scale fire broke out in St. Petersburg, Russia, when a Wildberries warehouse caught fire.