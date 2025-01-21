A platoon commander paid his subordinate “combat pay” to repair his daughter's house

According to law enforcement, for almost a year, the platoon commander unjustifiably paid his subordinate 1 million hryvnias in “combat pay”.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the press service of the SBI.

Details

In Ternopil region, law enforcement officers exposed a platoon commander who had been charging his subordinate “combat” for repairing his daughter's house for almost a year.

According to the investigation, the unit's servicemen were involved in performing tasks in the combat zone. In the spring of 2023, the platoon commander suggested that a subordinate soldier not go to the front line but perform another “task” - to repair the commander's daughter's house in Ternopil region. The defendant promised to pay the soldier all combat allowances for this repair.

The subordinate agreed: until December 2023, he was not in service but worked in private construction. During this time, the serviceman was unjustifiably accrued and paid more than UAH 1 million in cash benefits and additional payments for allegedly participating in hostilities.

According to the SBI press service:

The commander was served a notice of suspicion of abuse of office (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), which provides for a sentence of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.

A soldier who worked at a construction site instead of serving was served a notice of suspicion of evading service (part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The penalty under the article is imprisonment for up to 10 years.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects is being decided.

The investigation is ongoing, and the full range of persons involved in the illegal activities is being identified. Measures are also being taken to compensate for the damage caused to the state.

Recall

