A platoon commander paid his subordinate “combat pay” to repair his daughter's house

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101392 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102351 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110338 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112981 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134616 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104387 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137526 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103836 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113482 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117017 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122161 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 77032 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117182 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 50586 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 52769 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101392 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134616 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137526 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168754 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158404 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 35601 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 52769 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117182 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122161 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141001 views
A platoon commander paid his subordinate “combat pay” to repair his daughter's house

A platoon commander paid his subordinate "combat pay" to repair his daughter's house

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30103 views

A commander who paid a soldier UAH 1 million for repairing a private house instead of serving was exposed in Ternopil region. The suspects face up to 6 and 10 years in prison, respectively.

According to law enforcement, for almost a year, the platoon commander unjustifiably paid his subordinate 1 million hryvnias in “combat pay”.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the press service of the SBI.

Details

In Ternopil region, law enforcement officers exposed a platoon commander who had been charging his subordinate “combat” for repairing his daughter's house for almost a year.

According to the investigation, the unit's servicemen were involved in performing tasks in the combat zone. In the spring of 2023, the platoon commander suggested that a subordinate soldier not go to the front line but perform another “task” - to repair the commander's daughter's house in Ternopil region. The defendant promised to pay the soldier all combat allowances for this repair.

The subordinate agreed: until December 2023, he was not in service but worked in private construction. During this time, the serviceman was unjustifiably accrued and paid more than UAH 1 million in cash benefits and additional payments for allegedly participating in hostilities.

Image

According to the SBI press service: 

The commander was served a notice of suspicion of abuse of office (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), which provides for a sentence of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.

A soldier who worked at a construction site instead of serving was served a notice of suspicion of evading service (part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The penalty under the article is imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Image

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects is being decided.

The investigation is ongoing, and the full range of persons involved in the illegal activities is being identified. Measures are also being taken to compensate for the damage caused to the state.

Recall

The SBI detained the former commander of the 155th Brigade, Dmytro Ryumshyn, for concealing the desertion of his subordinates. During the training in France, 56 soldiers left the training grounds without permission due to the negligence of the command.

Corruption in equipment procurement: ex-Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Takhtai is served with a notice of suspicion17.01.25, 19:40 • 31683 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine
ternopilTernopil

