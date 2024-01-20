ukenru
In Rivne, a trolleybus ran over a pensioner: the woman died in the hospital

In Rivne, a trolleybus ran over a pensioner: the woman died in the hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29419 views

In Rivne, a 64-year-old woman was hit to death by a trolleybus at a public transportation stop. The incident is currently under investigation.

In Rivne, a pensioner was hit by a trolleybus at a public transportation stop. The woman was hospitalized in intensive care with serious injuries, where she died. This was reported by the police of the Rivne region, UNN writes.

According to law enforcement officials, around 11 a.m., doctors reported a traffic accident on Danylo Halytskoho Street in Rivne.

"Preliminarily, police officers at the scene found that a 64-year-old passenger at a public transport stop was hit by a trolleybus, which, after disembarking passengers, began to move," the statement said.

The woman was hospitalized in intensive care with serious injuries. Despite the help provided, her life could not be saved.

"The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being decided. The circumstances are being established by the investigators of the Investigation Department," law enforcement officers added.

Recall

In Kyiv, a Toyota car crashed into a Mercedes car and a bus near a public transport stop, killing a man at the bus stop. The driver of the Toyota was detained.

