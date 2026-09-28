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Number of services are temporarily unavailable in Diia — what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

Documents and some services are temporarily unavailable in Diia due to technical maintenance by the State Migration Service. Users are advised to carry the physical originals of their documents.

Number of services are temporarily unavailable in Diia — what you need to know

Several services in "Diia" are temporarily unavailable. The state online services platform warned about this on September 28, UNN reports.

Documents and some services in "Diia" are temporarily unavailable. The State Migration Service is carrying out technical work

- the "Diia" statement reads.

What is recommended

"If you plan to use documents in the near future, including passports and driver's licenses, we recommend taking their paper or physical originals with you. To confirm your identity, you can use the "yeDocument" in "Diia," the statement says.

When to expect the usual operation of "Diia" to resume

According to the report, the team is already working to complete everything as quickly as possible and return "Diia" to its usual operating mode.

The online marriage service in Diia has been expanded: who can now get married in the app22.09.26, 13:20 • 4021 view

Julia Shramko

SocietyTechnologies
Diia (service)
State Migration Service (Ukraine)