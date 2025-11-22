A new course on the basics of combat planning has started in Armiia+ - Ministry of Defense

$42.150.06
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
07:13 PM • 12001 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM • 18005 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 20834 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 20386 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 25465 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM • 16590 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - Zelenskyy
November 21, 01:06 PM • 17621 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 16853 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 35850 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
The President proposed, and the faction supported: Maslov is nominated for the post of Minister of Justice
Russia sentenced Ukrainian powerlifting champion Yulia Lemeshchenko on charges of "treason" - BBC
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipes
Putin commented for the first time on Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekend
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekend
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipes
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 25465 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekend
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementia
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandal
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million
A new course on the basics of combat planning has started in Armiia+ - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The Armiia+ application now offers a course called "Fundamentals of Combat Planning" for commanders and military personnel who train units. It teaches combat planning using the Troop Leading Procedures (TLP) methodology and consists of over 35 lessons.

A new course on the basics of combat planning has started in Armiia+ - Ministry of Defense

A new professional course, "Fundamentals of Combat Planning," has appeared in the Army+ application, designed for commanders and all military personnel involved in unit training. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

The agency reported that the course helps master a clear, practical, and understandable algorithm for combat planning using the Troop Leading Procedures (TLP) methodology, to make decisions faster, more confidently, and taking into account all key factors.

The course consists of over 35 lessons that guide the serviceman step-by-step through all stages of planning: from receiving a combat mission and analyzing the terrain to assessing risks, developing a course of action, and issuing a combat order.

- the post says.

After each block, intermediate tests are provided, and upon completion – a final exam and a certificate confirming the acquisition of knowledge.

It is noted that the military will learn:

  • what combat planning is and what steps the TLP procedure consists of;
    • what factors influence the preparation of units and the choice of a course of action;
      • how to analyze terrain, weather, enemy forces, and own capabilities;
        • how to properly prepare and issue a combat order.

          According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the course was created by the L-1C "Captains' Training" team and the Military Institute of Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University.

          The training will be useful to everyone involved in preparing units for combat operations – from sergeants to junior officers.

          - added the agency.

          18 training courses are already available in Army+, covering tactics, combat preparation, work with unmanned systems, psychological resilience, cybersecurity, and other key competencies.

          Recall

          A new training course, "Drones on Fiber Optics. Fundamentals of Use," has appeared in the "Army+" application, dedicated to the specifics of using fiber-optic FPV drones in combat conditions. The course consists of 7 lessons covering advantages, preparation, flight techniques, and troubleshooting, and its lecturer is Vitaliy "Soloma," an engineer from the SIGNUM battalion.

          No additional bureaucracy: The Ministry of Defense simplified the procedure for obtaining a new combatant certificate19.11.25, 11:33 • 2574 views

          Vita Zelenetska

