A new course on the basics of combat planning has started in Armiia+ - Ministry of Defense

A new professional course, "Fundamentals of Combat Planning," has appeared in the Army+ application, designed for commanders and all military personnel involved in unit training. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

The agency reported that the course helps master a clear, practical, and understandable algorithm for combat planning using the Troop Leading Procedures (TLP) methodology, to make decisions faster, more confidently, and taking into account all key factors.

The course consists of over 35 lessons that guide the serviceman step-by-step through all stages of planning: from receiving a combat mission and analyzing the terrain to assessing risks, developing a course of action, and issuing a combat order. - the post says.

After each block, intermediate tests are provided, and upon completion – a final exam and a certificate confirming the acquisition of knowledge.

It is noted that the military will learn:

what combat planning is and what steps the TLP procedure consists of;

what factors influence the preparation of units and the choice of a course of action;

how to analyze terrain, weather, enemy forces, and own capabilities;

how to properly prepare and issue a combat order.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the course was created by the L-1C "Captains' Training" team and the Military Institute of Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University.

The training will be useful to everyone involved in preparing units for combat operations – from sergeants to junior officers. - added the agency.

18 training courses are already available in Army+, covering tactics, combat preparation, work with unmanned systems, psychological resilience, cybersecurity, and other key competencies.

