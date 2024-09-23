A new arrival on the territory of Kharkiv: there was a grass fire
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, another hostile attack took place near a cemetery, causing the grass to catch fire. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, there is no information about the victims.
In the evening, on September 23, another arrival was recorded in Kharkiv as a result of an enemy attack. The shelling caused a grass fire, which is currently being eliminated by emergency workers. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.
Details
The services recorded another arrival on the territory of Kharkiv near the cemetery. It hit the ground, the grass is on fire. The SES specialists are eliminating the consequences
The head of the RMA added that there is currently no information about the victims.
Recall
The Russian army struck a forest belt on the outskirts of Kharkiv. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, there were no casualties, and the type of weapon used is being established.