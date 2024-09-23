A new arrival on the territory of Kharkiv: there was a grass fire

In the evening, on September 23, another arrival was recorded in Kharkiv as a result of an enemy attack. The shelling caused a grass fire, which is currently being eliminated by emergency workers. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Details

The services recorded another arrival on the territory of Kharkiv near the cemetery. It hit the ground, the grass is on fire. The SES specialists are eliminating the consequences - Sinegubov said.

The head of the RMA added that there is currently no information about the victims.

Recall

The Russian army struck a forest belt on the outskirts of Kharkiv. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, there were no casualties, and the type of weapon used is being established.