A munition fell from a plane onto a residential building in Volyn: the SBI registered criminal proceedings
Kyiv • UNN
On September 11, a munition from a Ukrainian fighter jet hit a private house in Volyn, completely destroying it. The SBI is investigating the incident as a violation of flight rules.
Yesterday, September 11, during a fighter jet flight, an unauthorized munition release occurred, hitting a private residential building. SBI employees registered a criminal proceeding. This was reported by the press service of the SBI, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
SBI employees registered a criminal proceeding due to a munition falling from a Ukrainian fighter jet onto a house in one of the villages in Volyn. According to preliminary data, on September 11, during a fighter jet flight, an unauthorized munition release occurred, hitting a private residential building. Due to the explosion, the building was completely destroyed. Fortunately, the house was empty and there were no casualties among local residents.
An SBI investigative and operational group is working at the scene, conducting initial investigative actions. The pre-trial investigation is being carried out under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of flight rules or preparation for them).
