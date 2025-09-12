A munition fell from a plane onto a residential building in Volyn: the SBI registered criminal proceedings

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 8046 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 10517 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 12204 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 20445 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 14712 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 15227 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 38293 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 39816 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 52786 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 84703 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
34%
756mm
Popular news
Ukraine launched the largest Eastern European energy storage systemSeptember 12, 03:30 AM • 10072 views
US senators introduced a bill recognizing Russia and Belarus as sponsors of terrorismSeptember 12, 03:55 AM • 10000 views
Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation suffered a massive drone attack: what is knownSeptember 12, 03:57 AM • 14830 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General StaffSeptember 12, 04:42 AM • 28960 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 6500 views
Publications
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 8122 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 7482 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 20501 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 84734 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 58123 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
William, Prince of Wales
Keir Starmer
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 29621 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 76314 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 39338 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 45497 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 110738 views
Actual
The New York Times
Fox News
Shahed-136
ChatGPT
Medicinal products

A munition fell from a plane onto a residential building in Volyn: the SBI registered criminal proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1218 views

On September 11, a munition from a Ukrainian fighter jet hit a private house in Volyn, completely destroying it. The SBI is investigating the incident as a violation of flight rules.

A munition fell from a plane onto a residential building in Volyn: the SBI registered criminal proceedings

Yesterday, September 11, during a fighter jet flight, an unauthorized munition release occurred, hitting a private residential building. SBI employees registered a criminal proceeding. This was reported by the press service of the SBI, as conveyed by UNN

Details

SBI employees registered a criminal proceeding due to a munition falling from a Ukrainian fighter jet onto a house in one of the villages in Volyn. According to preliminary data, on September 11, during a fighter jet flight, an unauthorized munition release occurred, hitting a private residential building. Due to the explosion, the building was completely destroyed. Fortunately, the house was empty and there were no casualties among local residents.

- reported the SBI.

An SBI investigative and operational group is working at the scene, conducting initial investigative actions. The pre-trial investigation is being carried out under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of flight rules or preparation for them). 

Recall

In the village of Kopyllia in Volyn, a munition fell from a Ukrainian plane, destroying a residential building. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Volyn Oblast
Ukraine