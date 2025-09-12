A munition fell from a plane onto a residential building in Volyn: the SBI registered criminal proceedings

Yesterday, September 11, during a fighter jet flight, an unauthorized munition release occurred, hitting a private residential building. SBI employees registered a criminal proceeding. This was reported by the press service of the SBI, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

SBI employees registered a criminal proceeding due to a munition falling from a Ukrainian fighter jet onto a house in one of the villages in Volyn. According to preliminary data, on September 11, during a fighter jet flight, an unauthorized munition release occurred, hitting a private residential building. Due to the explosion, the building was completely destroyed. Fortunately, the house was empty and there were no casualties among local residents. - reported the SBI.

An SBI investigative and operational group is working at the scene, conducting initial investigative actions. The pre-trial investigation is being carried out under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of flight rules or preparation for them).

Recall

