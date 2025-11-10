A munition exploded in a hospital in Zaporizhzhia, one person injured

In Zaporizhzhia, on Monday, November 10, an explosion occurred in a hospital, as a result of which a man was injured. The police are working at the scene. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Zaporizhzhia police.

Details

According to available information, the explosion occurred around 10:30 AM. The police were informed that an unidentified munition exploded in a ward of one of the city's hospitals.

As a result of the incident, a man was injured. He is being provided with medical assistance.

Explosive ordnance disposal technicians and an investigative and operational group of the territorial police unit are working at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being decided.

