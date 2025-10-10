In Zaporizhzhia, a man handed a grenade to an acquaintance during an argument, which exploded in her hands, killing the woman: police opened a case

$41.510.10
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 4828 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 9576 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
10:53 AM • 22009 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 27407 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:08 AM • 16936 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18070 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 17911 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25668 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 45499 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
Russian night attack left up to 28,000 families without electricity in Kyiv region: consequences shownPhotoVideoOctober 10, 05:21 AM • 19317 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - UkrenergoOctober 10, 06:38 AM • 25516 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhoto09:18 AM • 17732 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy09:38 AM • 16825 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideo10:04 AM • 12858 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto01:35 PM • 9598 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo10:53 AM • 22018 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?09:44 AM • 27413 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 78531 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 82987 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie11:09 AM • 10167 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideo10:04 AM • 12910 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhoto09:18 AM • 17779 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 78531 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 33555 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man handed a grenade to an acquaintance during an argument, which exploded in her hands, killing the woman: police opened a case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

In Zaporizhzhia, a 35-year-old man, during a conflict, pulled the pin from a grenade and handed it to a 31-year-old acquaintance, who died from the explosion. Two other people were injured, the suspect has been detained, and he faces life imprisonment.

In Zaporizhzhia, a man handed a grenade to an acquaintance during an argument, which exploded in her hands, killing the woman: police opened a case

In Zaporizhzhia, a 35-year-old man, during a conflict with an acquaintance, pulled the pin from a grenade and handed the explosive device to the woman, which immediately exploded. She died from her injuries, and two other people were wounded. The police detained the suspect, who faces life imprisonment, writes UNN with reference to Zaporizhzhia Oblast police.

Details

As stated, the incident occurred on October 8 at 04:10 in the Zavodsky district in one of the apartment buildings.

A 35-year-old city resident had an argument with his 31-year-old acquaintance. During the dispute, the suspect used a grenade as a means to resolve the conflict - he pulled the pin from it and, without any explanation, handed the explosive device to the woman through the open front door to the apartment. Immediately after the victim took the explosive device in her hands, it exploded, causing her fatal injuries. At that time, two other people were in the stairwell next to the woman. They received shrapnel wounds

- law enforcement officers reported.

It is noted that the assailant tried to hide from the police, so all police units were involved in his search. At the scene, law enforcement officers collected material evidence, interviewed witnesses, and examined video recordings from surveillance cameras, which helped in the search.

With the support of special forces of the BPOP, he was detained on the basis of Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. On October 8, investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Zaporizhzhia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region, notified the detainee of suspicion. He is charged with crimes provided for in Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) and Paragraph 5 of Part 2 of Article 115 (Intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the police added.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the suspect is currently being decided. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Hand grenade
National Police of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia