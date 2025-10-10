In Zaporizhzhia, a man handed a grenade to an acquaintance during an argument, which exploded in her hands, killing the woman: police opened a case

In Zaporizhzhia, a 35-year-old man, during a conflict with an acquaintance, pulled the pin from a grenade and handed the explosive device to the woman, which immediately exploded. She died from her injuries, and two other people were wounded. The police detained the suspect, who faces life imprisonment, writes UNN with reference to Zaporizhzhia Oblast police.

Details

As stated, the incident occurred on October 8 at 04:10 in the Zavodsky district in one of the apartment buildings.

A 35-year-old city resident had an argument with his 31-year-old acquaintance. During the dispute, the suspect used a grenade as a means to resolve the conflict - he pulled the pin from it and, without any explanation, handed the explosive device to the woman through the open front door to the apartment. Immediately after the victim took the explosive device in her hands, it exploded, causing her fatal injuries. At that time, two other people were in the stairwell next to the woman. They received shrapnel wounds - law enforcement officers reported.

It is noted that the assailant tried to hide from the police, so all police units were involved in his search. At the scene, law enforcement officers collected material evidence, interviewed witnesses, and examined video recordings from surveillance cameras, which helped in the search.

With the support of special forces of the BPOP, he was detained on the basis of Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. On October 8, investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Zaporizhzhia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region, notified the detainee of suspicion. He is charged with crimes provided for in Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) and Paragraph 5 of Part 2 of Article 115 (Intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the police added.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the suspect is currently being decided. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

