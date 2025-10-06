A moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12

This week begins with a full moon in Aries, which will occur on October 7 at 6:47 AM Kyiv time. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko, specifically for UNN readers, revealed what the stars have prepared for us this week.

A full moon always heightens our emotions, increases internal tension, and affects physical well-being. But this time, the energies will be even more powerful, as at the moment of the full moon, Mercury moves into Scorpio and immediately forms a square to Pluto. This creates an atmosphere of tension, impulsiveness, conflict, and can also cause disruptions in transport, air travel, communication, and connections. - said the astrologer.

According to Ksenia Bazylenko, October 7, 8, and 9 are a period when one needs to be especially attentive to oneself, avoid quarrels, and not succumb to emotions. It is at this time that conflicts in the world, informational provocations, an escalation of military events, and strong gusts of wind are possible.

On the night of October 8-9, the Moon will form a tense aspect with Mars - this is the energy of impulsive actions that can lead to acute situations. Therefore, it is best to remain calm these days and not engage in disputes.

From October 10 to 12, the situation will stabilize somewhat. The Moon will form harmonious aspects, which will contribute to the normalization of the emotional state.

However, Venus will oppose Saturn, activating karmic themes in relationships and finances. On the one hand, this can bring financial losses and destruction, and on the other, it can manifest as energetic cleansing: old relationships that have lost their meaning may end, and financial systems may be restructured.

The astrologer warns that during this period, one should not make large purchases or investments. It is better to clean up the space around oneself, get rid of everything that has lost its value: old, broken, chipped dishes, things that have long ceased to bring joy.

Such cleansing will help harmonize the energies of the week and create space for new things.

"October 7-12 is a time of strong emotions, cleansing, and renewal. The beginning of the week will require restraint, self-awareness, and avoidance of conflicts, while the second half will help to free oneself from the past, put things in order, and prepare for new opportunities. Clean up, cleanse, let go - and life will reward you with new chances and lightness," the astrologer believes.

Aries

The full moon on October 7 will be in your zodiac sign, so emotions will be at their peak. Try to curb aggression and excessive straightforwardness. It is very important to be diplomatic - only then will you be able to win in all relationships. Take care of your personal life and its re-evaluation. At the end of the week, you may be overwhelmed by memories or a desire to bring back past feelings.

Taurus

The whole week will be busy and will require attention to detail. Changes at work are possible - new tasks, additional responsibility. Pay attention to the team and your relationships with people. Financially, the week can bring unexpected luck. Be attentive to your health, especially regarding infectious diseases.

Gemini

For you, this is an active and inspiring period. Life is "boiling," events are changing rapidly, but in a good direction. Immerse yourself in pleasant emotions, allow yourself to relax a little and enjoy the little things. Right now you can find a new favorite hobby or activity that will inspire you further. Get ready for unexpected but positive turns of fate.

Cancer

This is a great period for family matters. You can resolve misunderstandings, create coziness, and spend more time at home. Your authority in the family is growing. In the middle of the week, disputes with loved ones are possible, or questions regarding the purchase and sale of real estate may arise - be attentive to documents. At the end of the week, new pleasant acquaintances are possible.

Leo

You are in the thick of information events. The week will bring many new ideas, meetings, and opportunities for development. Write down everything that comes to mind - now you can find a direction that will change your life. The main thing is not to succumb to emotions and not to create conflicts.

Virgo

Financial swings this week can bring both profits and risks. You should not invest funds or take out loans, especially in the second half of the week. Use this time to repay debts or put your budget in order. In relationships, what has long lost its meaning may end. At the end of the week, meetings with people from the past or a desire to bring back old feelings are possible.

Libra

The Sun in your sign is your period of strength. You are in the spotlight, feeling a surge of energy and inspiration. But be careful: emotional conflicts may arise, especially due to misunderstandings. Try to avoid sharp statements. A great time to build new plans and start personal changes.

Scorpio

A whirlwind of events surrounds you. Situations that cause tension or even scandals may arise. The main thing is not to get caught in their epicenter. Be guided by wisdom, do not say too much. A feeling of loneliness or a desire for solitude will be beneficial - it will help you find peace and inner balance.

Sagittarius

The week is favorable for starting new ideas and projects. You can plan, dream, and form a team. In the first half of the week, you should curb emotionality, and in the second - avoid financial risks. In general, this is a time for action - boldly move forward, and fate will support you.

Capricorn

This is an excellent period for professional growth. You can make a name for yourself, send out resumes, negotiate, or ask for a promotion. Start the week with planning - and you will succeed. At the end of the week, unexpected pleasant offers are possible.

Aquarius

New horizons are opening up for you - learning, travel, spiritual development. If you are abroad, this is a good time to get documents and plan your future. Be careful in communication: your words now have great power and weight, so use them wisely.

Pisces

For you, this week can be decisive in legal or financial matters. There is a chance to resolve old issues, but do not risk money. Changes are possible in relationships. The old is leaving, making way for the new. At the end of the week, romantic moments and deep emotions are possible.

What will this full moon bring to Ukraine?

As astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko explains, a period is coming when issues of state material support, taxes, international support, and economic stability come to the forefront.

"The Sun and Moon form a T-square to Ukraine's Neptune, which is connected to the Black Moon and the Ascendant. This aspect enhances emotional tension in society, can cause instability in the information field, the spread of panic, disinformation, and also carries risks of natural or man-made problems," explains the astrologer, adding that this refers to a possible worsening of the epidemiological situation, as well as air pollution and possible incidents related to water.

"This is a difficult period when Neptune and the Black Moon can reveal hidden processes - deception, conspiracies, secret operations, or manipulation through people's emotions," Bazylenko adds.

At the same time, according to her, Mars, Uranus, and Saturn are the power of renewal and victory.

"Despite the tension, the sky provides powerful support. Mars forms a harmonious sextile to Uranus, and Uranus forms a trine to Saturn. This is a combination of strength, strategy, and stability. It speaks of internal mobilization, resilience, new technological solutions, and victorious breakthroughs," the astrologer believes.

According to her, in a military sense, this can bring strategic advantages to our defenders.

"This is also a symbol of the restoration of the state structure, the stabilization of power, and the development of new alliances. On a personal level, this is energy that helps people find the strength to endure, renew themselves, and start acting from a clean slate," says the astrologer.

The full moon on October 7 is a moment of cleansing and a great energetic turning point.

"Such aspects always show that the world is changing through tension, but at the same time they give us the key to renewal. The T-square of the Sun, Moon, and Neptune through the Black Moon will highlight hidden processes, and the harmonious connection of Mars, Uranus, and Saturn will help Ukraine to stand firm, strengthen, and take a step towards victory," summarizes astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko.

