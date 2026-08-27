A miner was killed in a mine collapse in the Lviv region — Regional Military Administration
Kyiv • UNN
A rockfall occurred at the Mezhyrichanska No. 3 mine in Sheptytskyi. The 37-year-old miner Serhii Skobylko was killed.
In the Lviv region, a rockfall occurred at the "Mezhyrichanska" mine, killing a 37-year-old miner. This was reported by Lviv Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi, according to UNN.
Today, a rockfall occurred at Mine No. 3 "Mezhyrichanska" in Sheptytskyi. Unfortunately, 37-year-old miner Serhii Skobylko died as a result of the accident
The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration expressed his condolences to the family, loved ones and colleagues of Serhii Skobylko.
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