A miner was killed in a mine collapse in the Lviv region — Regional Military Administration

In the Lviv region, a rockfall occurred at the "Mezhyrichanska" mine, killing a 37-year-old miner. This was reported by Lviv Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi, according to UNN.

Today, a rockfall occurred at Mine No. 3 "Mezhyrichanska" in Sheptytskyi. Unfortunately, 37-year-old miner Serhii Skobylko died as a result of the accident - Kozytskyi reported.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration expressed his condolences to the family, loved ones and colleagues of Serhii Skobylko.

Three miners died while carrying out underground work in the Dnipropetrovsk region