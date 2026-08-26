Three miners died while carrying out underground work in the Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, three miners were killed while performing underground work, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, as a result of the emergency, three workers ended up at the lowest point of the mine shaft — at a depth of 1,568 m, where water accumulates.

Mine rescuers found the body of one of the miners on a technological bridge. The other two workers were under water, so divers from the mine rescue unit were called in to search for and free them.

The bodies of all three victims were recovered using mountaineering equipment and transported through the mine workings to the surface.

Rockfall occurred at the "Almazna" mine in Dobropillia, a miner died