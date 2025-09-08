A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded

$41.220.13
12:30 PM • 246 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 592 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 1620 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 9638 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 15539 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 20726 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 25861 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 39689 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 61372 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 75571 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Immediate assistance will be UAH 3 million: Ministry of Defense changed the procedure for payments to families of fallen soldiersSeptember 8, 04:35 AM • 7806 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 27570 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 26341 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 29727 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideo09:27 AM • 15008 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 126218 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 107778 views
Actual
Fake news
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Explosions occurred near military unit 6912 near Khabarovsk, Russia. As a result of the incident, there are dead and wounded among the personnel.

A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded

On Monday, September 8, an explosion occurred near military unit 6912 in Khabarovsk, Russia, whose servicemen directly participated in the aggression against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, two explosive devices detonated in the parking lot near the military unit. The explosions occurred around 9 AM, precisely when Russian servicemen were arriving for duty. As a result of the explosions, there are dead and wounded among the personnel of the enemy army.

After the explosions in the area of the military unit, Russian special services blocked mobile internet and changed public transport routes so that local residents would not learn the truth about the emergency.

Military unit 6912 is the 748th separate operational purpose battalion of the Rosgvardia, Khabarovsk, which participated in the full-scale aggression against Ukraine according to documented evidence and information in open sources. In particular, losses of the battalion in battles near Kyiv (Bucha, Irpin) in early 2022 were reported.

Recall

In the capital of the aggressor state, they are celebrating the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine in their own way, which today marks its 33rd anniversary.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
