On Monday, September 8, an explosion occurred near military unit 6912 in Khabarovsk, Russia, whose servicemen directly participated in the aggression against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, two explosive devices detonated in the parking lot near the military unit. The explosions occurred around 9 AM, precisely when Russian servicemen were arriving for duty. As a result of the explosions, there are dead and wounded among the personnel of the enemy army.

After the explosions in the area of the military unit, Russian special services blocked mobile internet and changed public transport routes so that local residents would not learn the truth about the emergency.

Military unit 6912 is the 748th separate operational purpose battalion of the Rosgvardia, Khabarovsk, which participated in the full-scale aggression against Ukraine according to documented evidence and information in open sources. In particular, losses of the battalion in battles near Kyiv (Bucha, Irpin) in early 2022 were reported.

In the capital of the aggressor state, they are celebrating the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine in their own way, which today marks its 33rd anniversary.