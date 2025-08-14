A meteorite fall was observed over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
A probable meteorite fall has been recorded in Ukraine. Eyewitnesses report observations in Rivne, Kyiv, and Volyn regions.
Details
According to Telegram channels, the meteorite fall was likely seen in Rivne and the region, as well as in Kyiv region and Volyn.
Recall
