Exclusive
02:49 PM • 30169 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:23 PM • 43523 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 41259 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 30438 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 33967 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 49096 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 161814 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 86520 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 84180 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 74048 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Publications
Exclusives
A meteorite fall was observed over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

A probable meteorite fall has been recorded in Ukraine. Eyewitnesses report observations in Rivne, Kyiv, and Volyn regions.

A meteorite fall was observed over Ukraine

A meteorite fall was likely recorded in Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to Telegram channels.

Details

According to Telegram channels, the meteorite fall was likely seen in Rivne and the region, as well as in Kyiv region and Volyn.

Recall

On Friday, August 15, the influence of anticyclone Julia is expected throughout Ukraine. Dry and mostly sunny weather is forecast with temperatures up to +28°C, and in Zakarpattia and Crimea - up to +30°C.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Kyiv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
Rivne