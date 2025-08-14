A meteorite fall was observed over Ukraine

A meteorite fall was likely recorded in Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to Telegram channels.

Details

According to Telegram channels, the meteorite fall was likely seen in Rivne and the region, as well as in Kyiv region and Volyn.

