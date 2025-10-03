$41.280.05
Publications
Exclusives
A man wounded by an air defense bullet in the center of Konotop died in the hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

A man who was wounded by an air defense bullet in the center of Konotop on September 30 died in the hospital. The mayor of Konotop urged residents not to be on the street during air defense operations.

A man wounded by an air defense bullet in the center of Konotop died in the hospital

A man who was shot in the abdomen by an air defense bullet in the center of Konotop, Sumy region, on September 30, died in the hospital. This was reported by Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin, UNN reports.

The man, who was wounded in the abdomen by an air defense bullet in the center of Konotop, died in the hospital today around 9:00 PM.

- Semenikhin wrote.

He expressed condolences to the man's family and friends and urged city residents not to be on the street or near windows when air defense is operating.

Recall

On September 30, a man was wounded in the abdomen by a bullet during air defense operations in the center of Konotop, Sumy region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Konotop
Sumy Oblast