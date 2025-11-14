A man was detained in Kyiv region who demanded $1.2 million from a widow for a non-existent debt and threatened her with a grenade

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers detained a 51-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia who demanded $1.2 million from the widow of one of the co-owners of a supermarket chain for a non-existent debt and threatened her with a grenade. The man planned to take the money and leave the country, and during a search, illegal weapons and ammunition were seized from him. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation materials, the suspect, who had previously been repeatedly brought to criminal responsibility, in September 2025 began to demand from the widow of one of the co-owners of the supermarket chain that she repay a non-existent debt of her deceased husband. - the message says.

It is noted that the man knew that the restaurateur had received money for his share in the business.

The suspect called the victim and demanded that she hand over 1.2 million US dollars. He made such calls systematically, threatening physical violence.

In September 2025, the suspect placed an item resembling a hand grenade under the woman's car. He called her and informed her that a combat device had been planted under her car, calling it "the last warning".

Law enforcement officers detained the man in the Kyiv region, where he had moved and rented an apartment. Prosecutors of Kharkiv region informed the 51-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — extortion committed under martial law.

According to the case materials, after receiving the funds, he planned to leave the country by obtaining a fictitious disability. During the search, weapons and ammunition for which he did not have appropriate permits were seized from him. The issue of additional qualification of the detainee under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) is being decided.

At the request of the prosecutors, the court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention without the right to bail.

