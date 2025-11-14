$42.060.03
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - Opendatabot
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - Zelenskyy
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
A man was detained in Kyiv region who demanded $1.2 million from a widow for a non-existent debt and threatened her with a grenade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

A 51-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia demanded $1.2 million from the widow of a co-owner of a supermarket chain, threatening her with a grenade. The man was detained, and illegal weapons and ammunition were seized.

A man was detained in Kyiv region who demanded $1.2 million from a widow for a non-existent debt and threatened her with a grenade

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers detained a 51-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia who demanded $1.2 million from the widow of one of the co-owners of a supermarket chain for a non-existent debt and threatened her with a grenade. The man planned to take the money and leave the country, and during a search, illegal weapons and ammunition were seized from him. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation materials, the suspect, who had previously been repeatedly brought to criminal responsibility, in September 2025 began to demand from the widow of one of the co-owners of the supermarket chain that she repay a non-existent debt of her deceased husband.

- the message says.

It is noted that the man knew that the restaurateur had received money for his share in the business.

The suspect called the victim and demanded that she hand over 1.2 million US dollars. He made such calls systematically, threatening physical violence. 

In September 2025, the suspect placed an item resembling a hand grenade under the woman's car. He called her  and informed her that a combat device had been planted under her car, calling it "the last warning". 

Law enforcement officers detained the man in the Kyiv region, where he had moved and rented an apartment. Prosecutors of Kharkiv region informed the 51-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — extortion committed under martial law. 

According to the case materials, after receiving the funds, he planned to leave the country by obtaining a fictitious disability. During the search, weapons and ammunition for which he did not have appropriate permits were seized from him. The issue of additional qualification of the detainee under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) is being decided.

At the request of the prosecutors, the court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention without the right to bail.

Third-graders detonated a training grenade at a school in Odesa region13.11.25, 13:48 • 2920 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Search
Martial law
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia