Man tried to escape to Slovakia on a unicycle: he was detained
Kyiv • UNN
A man tried to cross the border with Slovakia on a monowheel, but he was caught by a camera trap. He was 300 meters away from the border when he was stopped by a border patrol.
Details
"The violator was trying to cross the border with Slovakia on a monocycle. The plan was as follows: to dress in everyday clothes and go to the border along a field road without things, pretending to be simply walking around the outskirts of the city of Uzhgorod. His movement was recorded by a photo trap. There were 300 meters left to the state border when the man was stopped by a border patrol," the report said.
It is noted that the violator was taken to the border guard unit, and after establishing all the circumstances of the offense, he will be brought to justice.
Recall
In the Zakarpattia region, another channel for smuggling conscripted men abroad was discovered - this time across the Tisa River to Romania in wetsuits. A 20-year-old local resident is suspected of organizing the scheme for 8,000 euros per person.
