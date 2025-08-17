$41.450.00
August 16, 01:32 PM • 30149 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 53836 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 42892 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 46315 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 44968 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 46715 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 242936 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 211795 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 166774 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154331 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
A column of thick black smoke was spotted near an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd: what is knownVideoAugust 16, 01:01 PM • 17746 views
Partisans uncovered information about the production of Kalibr and Iskander missile components in Russian KazanPhotoAugust 16, 02:03 PM • 14463 views
Trump told European leaders that peace could come quickly if Zelensky gave up all of Donbas - NYTAugust 16, 02:32 PM • 14283 views
Kyiv does not understand Trump's change of position on negotiations: Media on Zelenskyy's visit to Washington04:26 PM • 10222 views
Leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic states declared that they "remain unwavering" in their support for Ukraine05:59 PM • 15927 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 332978 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 287278 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 291940 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 299406 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 378344 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Robert Fico
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 37298 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 32781 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 102986 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 170749 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 248126 views
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Construction
Train
The Guardian

A large-scale fire engulfed warehouses and a cafe in Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

On the night of August 17, a large-scale fire broke out in Moscow. The fire engulfed warehouses and a cafe, covering an area of 600 square meters.

A large-scale fire engulfed warehouses and a cafe in Moscow

A large-scale fire broke out in the Russian capital Moscow on the night of Sunday, August 17. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is noted that warehouses and a cafe are burning, according to another information - a bakery near Shcherbinka station.

The fire spread to neighboring buildings. Information regarding possible casualties, as well as the cause of the fire, is being clarified

- writes BAZA.

The publication specifies that the fire area is 600 square meters.

Recall

Earlier, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation and the command post of the 132nd separate motorized rifle brigade in Yenakiieve. A fire and explosions were recorded at the refinery, both targets were hit.

