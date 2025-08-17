A large-scale fire engulfed warehouses and a cafe in Moscow

A large-scale fire broke out in the Russian capital Moscow on the night of Sunday, August 17. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is noted that warehouses and a cafe are burning, according to another information - a bakery near Shcherbinka station.

The fire spread to neighboring buildings. Information regarding possible casualties, as well as the cause of the fire, is being clarified - writes BAZA.

The publication specifies that the fire area is 600 square meters.

Recall

Earlier, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation and the command post of the 132nd separate motorized rifle brigade in Yenakiieve. A fire and explosions were recorded at the refinery, both targets were hit.

In Kurgan, Russia, a large-scale fire at a gas distribution substation: people are being evacuated and gas supply is being cut off due to the incident