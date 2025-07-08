A large-scale fire engulfed a warehouse and office building in Rostov, Russia

A large-scale fire broke out in Rostov, Russia – a warehouse and an office building are burning, UNN reports with reference to local Telegram channels.

Details

More than 130 people and 44 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire. Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations aviation was also engaged in the firefighting efforts.

The fire area reached 15.1 thousand square meters. There are no casualties.

A Rospotrebnadzor laboratory is working on site – specialists are continuously measuring the air and monitoring the level of harmful substances.