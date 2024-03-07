A higher tank school is on fire in Kazan in Russia

A higher tank command school is on fire in Russia's Kazan, Russian telegram channels report, writes UNN.

Details

"The barracks of the higher tank school is on fire in Kazan," the Russian telegram channel 112 wrote.

The fire is indicated to be engulfing the barracks and is rapidly moving to the roof.

According to 112, the fire occurred in a room on the second floor. Preliminarily, there are no casualties.

