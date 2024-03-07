Russia reports shooting down six drones in three regions at night

In Russia, on the night of March 7, six UAVs were intercepted and shot down in Tula, Bryansk and Kursk regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian defense ministry, one unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted over the territory of the Kursk region. In addition, five UAVs were allegedly destroyed over the territories of Bryansk (3 UAVs) and Tula (2 UAVs) regions.

On the night of March 6, Ukrainian intelligence carried out an attack on a mining and processing plant in the Kursk region of Russia.

Another drone flew into the territory of the plant in Zheleznogorsk and crashed into one of the tanks.