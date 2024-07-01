A guest tried to assemble and disassemble an assault rifle: a soldier died of bullet wounds in Odesa
A 23-year-old soldier was killed by an accidental shot during a feast when a 17-year-old girl was trying to disassemble and reassemble an assault rifle.
A 23-year-old soldier was killed in Odesa. He received bullet wounds during a feast at a friend's house when one of the guests tried to disassemble and reassemble an assault rifle, UNN reports with reference to the police of Odesa region.
According to law enforcement, the incident occurred on the night of Saturday to Sunday in one of the apartments of a high-rise building in the Primorsky district of the city.
The report of the 23-year-old soldier's death was received around two o'clock from his one-year older brother.
Arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers found that the applicant had invited a friend and two familiar girls aged 17 and 20 to visit. During the drunken feast, the younger girl expressed a desire to try to disassemble and reassemble an assault rifle belonging to the owner of the apartment, took the weapon in her hands and shots were fired. The bullets hit the 23-year-old soldier. Unfortunately, he died on the spot from his wounds.
Investigators seized a Kalashnikov assault rifle and several magazines with ammunition, shell casings, two pistols and other items of interest to the investigation.
Law enforcement officers sent all the material evidence for expert examination.
Investigators initiated proceedings over the incident under Part 1 of Art. 119 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which qualifies as negligent homicide.
Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the soldier's death, as well as the grounds for the presence and storage of automatic weapons at his friend's place of residence. The body of the deceased was sent for forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.