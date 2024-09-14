A garage cooperative was shelled in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, a garage cooperative suffered from enemy shelling. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Recall

On Saturday night, as a result of another shelling by Russian troops, one of the garage cooperatives in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv was damaged. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

