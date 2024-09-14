Enemy attack on Kharkiv: KAB hit Kholodnohirsk district
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops struck Kharkiv using a guided aerial bomb. According to preliminary reports, the Kholodnohirsky district of the city was hit. Information on casualties and destruction is being clarified.
The enemy army attacked Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
KAB strike on Kharkiv. We have preliminary information about a hit in Kholodnohirsk district. Information on casualties and damage is being updated
The Ukrainian Air Force warned of enemy tactical aircraft activity in the northeast.
