Enemy attack on Kharkiv: KAB hit Kholodnohirsk district

The enemy army attacked Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

KAB strike on Kharkiv. We have preliminary information about a hit in Kholodnohirsk district. Information on casualties and damage is being updated - said Igor Terekhov.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of enemy tactical aircraft activity in the northeast.

