A fire broke out on the territory of the Bila Tserkva thermal power plant, there are dead - SES

A fire broke out on the territory of the inactive cooling tower of the Bila Tserkva Thermal Power Plant in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, and it has been extinguished. Two people died. This was reported to a journalist by UNN by the spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv region Viktoria Ruban.

A fire broke out on the territory of the inactive cooling tower. The fire was extinguished on an area of 960 square meters. The bodies of two dead people were found during the liquidation - Ruban said.

According to her, the circumstances are being clarified.

Ruban noted that 7 units of equipment and 32 people were working during the liquidation.

The network published videos of a large-scale fire on the territory of the Bila Tserkva Thermal Power Plant.

