A fire broke out in warehouses near Lviv due to the fall of drone wreckage
Kyiv • UNN
UAV wreckage has fallen near Lviv, causing a fire in warehouses in the Malekhiv district. Rescuers are working at the scene, there is no information on injuries.
A fire broke out near the Lviv community after the drone's wreckage fell, Mayor Sadovyi said, reports UNN.
Details
A warehouse caught fire in the Malekhovo district. Rescuers are already working at the scene. There is no information about the victims.
Lviv will say goodbye to the victims of the Russian attack on Friday and Saturday05.09.24, 15:06 • 24361 view