Lviv will say goodbye to the victims of the Russian attack on Friday and Saturday

A large-scale Russian attack on residential buildings in Lviv yesterday killed 7 people, including a seven-year-old child. Six of them will be buried tomorrow, September 6, and another burial will take place on Saturday. This was reported by the press service of the city council, UNN reports.

The Bazylevich family: Yevhenia and her three daughters Yaryna, 21, Daryna, 18, and Emilia, 7, will be buried tomorrow, September 6, at Lychakiv Cemetery. The funeral service will begin at 14:00 in the Garrison Church of Ss. Peter and Paul in Lviv.

Irina Demidova will be buried tomorrow, September 6, at the cemetery in the village of Zymna Voda. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 in the Church of St. Michael the Archangel (32A Kakhovska St.).

Yuriy Arabsky will be buried tomorrow, September 6, at the Yaniv Cemetery. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the Nativity of John the Baptist (52 Pekarska Street).

Oleksandr Pohoretsky will be buried on Saturday, September 7, at Lychakiv Cemetery. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the Nativity of John the Baptist (52 Pekarska Street).

Lviv City Hall calls on Lviv residents and guests to join the farewell and refrain from holding entertainment events and celebrations during this time.

As a result of the Russian attack on Lviv on September 4, 66 people were injured, including 10 children. A day of mourning was declared in the city.