A fire broke out at the KuibyshevAzot chemical plant in Tolyatti, Russia, after a night attack

On the morning of March 11, residents of Tolyatti, Samara Oblast, reported a series of powerful explosions and a large-scale fire on the territory of one of the region's largest chemical enterprises. OSINT analysis of footage from eyewitnesses confirmed that the epicenter of the fire is at the KuibyshevAzot plant, which is located next to the Tolyattikauchuk enterprise, Astra reports, writes UNN.

Details

Photos and videos published online show thick black smoke rising over the city's industrial zone, but official authorities are currently refraining from detailed comments on the causes of the incident.

"KuibyshevAzot" is one of the leading chemical companies in the Russian Federation and a key producer of caprolactam, and is also among the largest producers of nitrogen fertilizers in the country.

Any serious damage to the infrastructure of this plant could lead to a prolonged shutdown of production lines and significant losses for the Russian chemical sector. According to preliminary data from Astra analysts, the fire engulfed one of the main technological units, which may indicate a drone strike on critical nodes of the enterprise.

Eyewitnesses recorded a large number of explosions, after which the sky over the plant was covered with smoke. Rescue services arrived at the scene, but the fire continues to spread across the industrial site.

