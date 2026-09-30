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A fire broke out at the Dovzhenko Film Studio in Kyiv; rescuers are heading to the scene.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

A fire broke out on the premises of the Dovzhenko Film Studio in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate that batteries are burning in a pavilion, and rescuers are heading to the scene.

A fire broke out at the Dovzhenko Film Studio in Kyiv; rescuers are heading to the scene.
Photo: Kinokolo

A fire broke out in the capital on the premises of the Dovzhenko Film Studio; preliminary reports indicate that batteries are burning in one of the pavilions, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

A fire broke out on the premises of the Dovzhenko Film Studio in the Shevchenkivskyi district. According to preliminary information, batteries are burning in one of the pavilions

- the statement said.

Rescue service units are heading to the scene.

Russia destroyed Ukraine's oldest costume collection at the Dovzhenko Film Studio15.06.26, 09:01 • 5808 views

Antonina Tumanova

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