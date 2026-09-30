A fire broke out at the Dovzhenko Film Studio in Kyiv; rescuers are heading to the scene.
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out on the premises of the Dovzhenko Film Studio in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate that batteries are burning in a pavilion, and rescuers are heading to the scene.
A fire broke out in the capital on the premises of the Dovzhenko Film Studio; preliminary reports indicate that batteries are burning in one of the pavilions, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.
A fire broke out on the premises of the Dovzhenko Film Studio in the Shevchenkivskyi district. According to preliminary information, batteries are burning in one of the pavilions
Rescue service units are heading to the scene.
Russia destroyed Ukraine's oldest costume collection at the Dovzhenko Film Studio15.06.26, 09:01 • 5808 views