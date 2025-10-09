A family with two children – an 8-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy – was returned from the occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast – OMA

Another Ukrainian family has been evacuated from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the OVA Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The family is raising an 8-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy who has a chronic illness. In the occupied territory, the teenager could not receive the necessary medical care due to a lack of doctors, medicines, and even basic treatment conditions.

The girl, according to Prokudin, spent almost half of her life in constant fear of the Russian occupiers who seized her native village.

Currently, the family is already in the territory controlled by Ukraine. They are provided with all the necessary support – psychological, humanitarian, and legal assistance.

The rescue operation was carried out within the framework of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Bring Kids Back UA initiative with the assistance of the public union "Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights".

According to the head of the Kherson OVA, similar operations continue to ensure that as many Ukrainian children as possible can return home – to safety.

