12:14 PM • 8984 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
11:52 AM • 13151 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
10:08 AM • 18343 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 18444 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 18527 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 17687 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 20942 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19119 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17476 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 62124 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
Ternopil Oblast
Actual
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Signal
Facebook
The Guardian

Two Ukrainian families with children rescued from occupation: one of them lived there for over four years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Two Ukrainian families with children, one of whom lived under occupation for over four years, have been rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. The eldest son of one family, 15 years old, required treatment due to musculoskeletal disorders.

Two Ukrainian families with children rescued from occupation: one of them lived there for over four years

Ukraine has managed to rescue two Ukrainian families with children from the temporarily occupied territories. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, two Ukrainian families with children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories.

- Yermak reported.

Details

According to the Head of the Presidential Office, one of the families lived under occupation for over four years. The elder son, 15 years old, has musculoskeletal disorders and needed treatment, but it was impossible to get it under occupation.

The younger, 8-year-old daughter, spent half her life in fear amidst the sounds of explosions. Another story is an 18-year-old girl with her mother, who lived for years in conditions of danger and fear, repeatedly tried to leave on their own, but without success.

Now, finally, both families are in the territory controlled by Ukraine, where for the first time in a long time they feel safe and can start building a new life. I am grateful to the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and all partners for their help in rescuing these families. We are fulfilling the President's task - to bring all children back.

- Yermak summarized.

They lived in an atmosphere of constant pressure and fear: Ukraine rescued three more teenagers from occupation06.10.25, 17:22 • 3498 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
charity
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine