Two Ukrainian families with children rescued from occupation: one of them lived there for over four years

Ukraine has managed to rescue two Ukrainian families with children from the temporarily occupied territories. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, two Ukrainian families with children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. - Yermak reported.

Details

According to the Head of the Presidential Office, one of the families lived under occupation for over four years. The elder son, 15 years old, has musculoskeletal disorders and needed treatment, but it was impossible to get it under occupation.

The younger, 8-year-old daughter, spent half her life in fear amidst the sounds of explosions. Another story is an 18-year-old girl with her mother, who lived for years in conditions of danger and fear, repeatedly tried to leave on their own, but without success.

Now, finally, both families are in the territory controlled by Ukraine, where for the first time in a long time they feel safe and can start building a new life. I am grateful to the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and all partners for their help in rescuing these families. We are fulfilling the President's task - to bring all children back. - Yermak summarized.

