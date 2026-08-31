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A drone attack on Wildberries was recorded in Yekaterinburg, Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

On August 31, drones attacked Sverdlovsk Oblast and Yekaterinburg. One drone fell near the Wildberries center, and the staff were evacuated.

A drone attack on Wildberries was recorded in Yekaterinburg, Russia

An attack on the Wildberries logistics hub in Yekaterinburg was recorded in russia, monitoring resources, Russian authorities and Russian media report, UNN writes.

Details

Drones massively attacked the Sverdlovsk region during the day on August 31, the region’s head, denis pasler, reported. Artem Zhoga, the presidential envoy to the Ural Federal District, уточнив that Yekaterinburg had been hit. "Drones and their fragments struck residential buildings and a logistics center. There are no casualties. Information about those injured is being уточнюється. A fire was recorded," pasler wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to data from the Exilenova+ monitoring channel, the target was the Wildberries marketplace distribution center. "One of the drones fell a few meters from the warehouse," the report said.

Wildberries reported that its personnel were evacuated during the drone attack. The logistics complex allegedly sustained no damage. 

A Wildberries logistics complex in Yekaterinburg was attacked — the company confirmed the fire07.08.26, 07:51 • 14071 view

Julia Shramko

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