A conflict involving a police officer occurred in a Kharkiv hotel: what is known

A conflict between several women involving a police officer occurred in a Kharkiv hotel, and an internal investigation has been launched, UNN reports, citing the Kharkiv regional police.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, during the monitoring of the Internet, they found a publication stating that the author of the video had a quarrel with two women.

The investigation revealed that an employee of one of the police departments was present in the video. The leadership of the Kharkiv regional police initiated an immediate internal investigation - the statement said.

Information about the event is registered in the Unified Register.

A shooting occurred in a Kyiv cafe during a conflict between two men