A shooting occurred in a Kyiv cafe during a conflict between two men
In the center of Kyiv, a conflict occurred in a cafe, during which an unknown person fired several shots from a traumatic weapon at a 68-year-old visitor. The victim was injured and hospitalized, his life is not in danger.
Law enforcement officers received information about the incident around 16:20 today.
It was established that a 68-year-old visitor of the institution and other citizens had a conflict, during which one of the participants, using a traumatic weapon, made several shots at the elderly man. After the offense, the offender fled the scene, his search is ongoing
It is noted that the victim received tangential wounds and was hospitalized, his life is not in danger.
In December 2024, it was reported that a young man opened fire in Rivne region after a conflict between companies.