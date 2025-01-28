A shooting occurred in a Kyiv cafe during a conflict between two men

A shooting took place in the center of Kyiv in a cafe. The man fired several shots at an elderly man with a traumatic weapon and fled.

UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Law enforcement officers received information about the incident around 16:20 today.

It was established that a 68-year-old visitor of the institution and other citizens had a conflict, during which one of the participants, using a traumatic weapon, made several shots at the elderly man. After the offense, the offender fled the scene, his search is ongoing - the statement said.

It is noted that the victim received tangential wounds and was hospitalized, his life is not in danger.

