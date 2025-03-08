A conflict involving a military personnel occurred in Dnipropetrovsk region: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
In Vilnogirsk, police drew up a protocol against a street vendor, which led to a conflict. A serviceman got involved in the situation, which resulted in both men being held administratively liable.
In Vilnohirs'k, located in Dnipropetrovsk region, a conflict occurred with police involving a civilian and a military personnel, reports UNN citing the police of Dnipropetrovsk region.
Details
During monitoring of social networks in one of the Facebook groups, a video was found showing a conflict with police involving a civilian and a military personnel.
It was established that the incident took place on March 8 in the city of Vilnohirs'k.
Police ... while patrolling the city saw a man on the street who was trading in an unauthorized place. During the compilation of the administrative protocol, the 44-year-old offender started a conflict with the police. At that time, a military personnel passed by, who, not understanding the situation, began to interfere with the police in the performance of their official duties
The civilian man was brought to administrative responsibility under Articles 160, 185 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, and administrative materials were compiled against the military personnel under Articles 173, 185 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.