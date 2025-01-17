A comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran was signed

A meeting between the presidents of Russia and Iran, Vladimir Putin and Massoud Peseshkian, took place in Moscow. The meeting resulted in the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement.

Transmits UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

Russian-Ukrainian talks were held in Moscow, during which Putin and Pezeshkian discussed the situation in the Middle East. As a result, Russia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Iran.

The content of the document was not disclosed in advance, but statements by Russian and Iranian officials allowed us to draw some conclusions about the agreement. It's no secret that one of the main aspects of Russian-Iranian cooperation is mutual arms supplies. - writes the BBC.

Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that the agreement would cover all areas of cooperation, from military and political to cultural and humanitarian.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting in Moscow was to discuss the prospects for further expansion of bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, transport and logistics, and humanitarian spheres, as well as topical issues of the regional and international agenda.

This is the 3rd meeting between Putin and Peseshkian. In October 2024, the presidents of Russia and Iran already met on the sidelines of an international forum in Ashgabat and at the BRICS summit in Kazan.

Recall

UNN reported that Iran and Russia are preparing a strategic partnership agreement for 20 years. The 47-article document will not include the recognition of Crimea and other occupied territories of Ukraine as Russian.

