A comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran was signed

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122130 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 76852 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117146 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 50369 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 52487 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101335 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134571 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137488 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168727 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158379 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 35487 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 52466 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117143 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122128 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140994 views
A comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran was signed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33524 views

The presidents of Russia and Iran met in Moscow and signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. The content of the document has not been disclosed, but it is known that it covers military, political, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

A meeting between the presidents of Russia and Iran, Vladimir Putin and Massoud Peseshkian, took place in Moscow. The meeting resulted in the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement.

Transmits UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

Russian-Ukrainian talks were held in Moscow, during which Putin and Pezeshkian discussed the situation in the Middle East. As a result, Russia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Iran.  

The content of the document was not disclosed in advance, but statements by Russian and Iranian officials allowed us to draw some conclusions about the agreement. It's no secret that one of the main aspects of Russian-Iranian cooperation is mutual arms supplies.

- writes the BBC.

Putin calls for military training of Russian reservists in 202516.01.25, 20:43 • 48519 views

Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that the agreement would cover all areas of cooperation, from military and political to cultural and humanitarian.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting in Moscow was to discuss the prospects for further expansion of bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, transport and logistics, and humanitarian spheres, as well as topical issues of the regional and international agenda.

This is the 3rd meeting between Putin and Peseshkian. In October 2024, the presidents of Russia and Iran already met on the sidelines of an international forum in Ashgabat and at the BRICS summit in Kazan.

Recall

UNN reported that Iran and Russia are preparing a strategic partnership agreement for 20 years. The 47-article document will not include the recognition of Crimea and other occupied territories of Ukraine as Russian.

Xi Jinping and Trump have a phone conversation17.01.25, 15:55 • 27878 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

