A communication failure occurred at Newark Airport in the USA - working on a solution

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 12719 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 26146 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

04:40 PM • 29937 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 50347 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 60920 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 59342 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 63479 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 67912 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 114711 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40134 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
44%
751mm
Popular news

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 31222 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 51822 views

Tomorrow the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" metro station in the capital will be closed: details of the restriction

May 9, 02:58 PM • 11892 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 42504 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 34733 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 114711 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 129295 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 113902 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 175815 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 197232 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Marco Rubio

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

06:26 PM • 26146 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 34750 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 42522 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 51838 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 31237 views
Actual

Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

A communication failure occurred at Newark Airport in the USA - working on a solution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

The White House spokeswoman reported a technical failure in the US telecommunications system that affected the operation of Newark Airport. Software problems are planned to be resolved by the end of the summer.

A communication failure occurred at Newark Airport in the USA - working on a solution

A technical failure occurred in the telecommunications system in the United States, which affected the operation of Newark Airport. This was announced by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt, reports UNN.

This morning, the system experienced a failure, especially at Newark Airport, as you all know. I spoke with the Department of Transportation. This failure was caused by the same telecommunications and software issues that were raised last week. After a brief outage, everything returned online after a brief outage, and it had no operational consequences. DOT and FAA are working to resolve this technical issue tonight to prevent further outages, as well as to install new fiber optics from Newark Airport to Philadelphia.

- Levitt noted.

She added that they plan to complete all the work by the end of the summer. 

According to her, the situation became another proof of the need to implement the infrastructure plan, which was presented by the US Department of Transportation the day before.

"There is a four-part infrastructure plan that the Secretary of Transportation unveiled yesterday to improve communication, surveillance, automation and equipment. They want to replace outdated telecommunications systems with new fiber optic, wireless and satellite technologies, replace more than 600 radars that have worked their life cycle, and solve the security problem of one runway. They want to build six new air traffic control centers for the first time since the 1960s, as well as replace towers. They want to implement new modern equipment and software for all traffic facilities to create a common platform for all towers," the spokeswoman said.

Trump proposes to cut the federal budget by $163 billion02.05.25, 22:18 • 3518 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$102,980.50
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,338.44