A communication failure occurred at Newark Airport in the USA - working on a solution

A technical failure occurred in the telecommunications system in the United States, which affected the operation of Newark Airport. This was announced by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt, reports UNN.

This morning, the system experienced a failure, especially at Newark Airport, as you all know. I spoke with the Department of Transportation. This failure was caused by the same telecommunications and software issues that were raised last week. After a brief outage, everything returned online after a brief outage, and it had no operational consequences. DOT and FAA are working to resolve this technical issue tonight to prevent further outages, as well as to install new fiber optics from Newark Airport to Philadelphia. - Levitt noted.

She added that they plan to complete all the work by the end of the summer.

According to her, the situation became another proof of the need to implement the infrastructure plan, which was presented by the US Department of Transportation the day before.

"There is a four-part infrastructure plan that the Secretary of Transportation unveiled yesterday to improve communication, surveillance, automation and equipment. They want to replace outdated telecommunications systems with new fiber optic, wireless and satellite technologies, replace more than 600 radars that have worked their life cycle, and solve the security problem of one runway. They want to build six new air traffic control centers for the first time since the 1960s, as well as replace towers. They want to implement new modern equipment and software for all traffic facilities to create a common platform for all towers," the spokeswoman said.

