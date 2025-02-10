A cluster bomb warhead found in a forest belt in Kyiv region

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 25174 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66446 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90232 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110274 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86784 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120488 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101754 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113150 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116791 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155456 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100252 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 70585 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 40616 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100632 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65178 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110274 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120488 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155456 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145939 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178200 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65178 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100632 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134970 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136875 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165031 views
A cluster bomb warhead found in a forest belt in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47568 views

In Kyiv region, utility workers discovered a warhead of an RBK-500 cluster bomb. Sappers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine destroyed the dangerous munition at the site.

A warhead of an RBK-500 cluster bomb was found in a forest in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Employees of the utility company came across a suspicious object and immediately called the rescuers.

Image

The sappers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine determined that it was a warhead of a self-targeting element of an RBK-500 cluster bomb used by Russian troops. In accordance with the established procedure, the sappers destroyed the discovery on the spot.

We remind you: if you notice a suspicious object, do not approach or touch it and immediately call the rescuers at 101! Safety is above all!

- the statement said.

Recall

In Pervomaiska community of Mykolaiv district , a FAB-500 landmine bomb was found. The SES engineers successfully transported and neutralized the dangerous find in a safe area.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWarKyiv region
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

