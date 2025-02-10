A cluster bomb warhead found in a forest belt in Kyiv region

A warhead of an RBK-500 cluster bomb was found in a forest in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Employees of the utility company came across a suspicious object and immediately called the rescuers.

The sappers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine determined that it was a warhead of a self-targeting element of an RBK-500 cluster bomb used by Russian troops. In accordance with the established procedure, the sappers destroyed the discovery on the spot.

We remind you: if you notice a suspicious object, do not approach or touch it and immediately call the rescuers at 101! Safety is above all! - the statement said.

Recall

In Pervomaiska community of Mykolaiv district , a FAB-500 landmine bomb was found. The SES engineers successfully transported and neutralized the dangerous find in a safe area.