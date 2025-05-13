A closed screening for a million hryvnias for "Khartia": a charity performance of the play "Servant of Two Masters" took place at the Franko Theater

A charity performance of the play "The Servant of Two Masters" took place at the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater in Kyiv.

The play, directed by David Petrosyan, was held for charitable purposes – to support the military of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia". The "MHP-Hromadi" Foundation purchased a charity lot for one million hryvnias during an auction to mark the second anniversary of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia".

It was a great opportunity not only to spend a warm evening with friends, but also to make an important contribution to a common cause – supporting our soldiers who fight for the freedom and future of Ukraine every day. Art inspires, and a common cause unites. That is why we decided to support the "Khartia" brigade in this way – through an event that combined culture and volunteering. For us, this is not a one-time gesture, but part of a long-term, systematic assistance to our defenders. Together we are stronger - says Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

"The Servant of Two Masters" is a witty commedia dell'arte about a servant who tries to serve two masters at once and constantly gets into funny situations. This is a bright performance with live music and dynamic acting that inspires the audience in the hall to live, fight, and win.

Today, each of us must be part of the great struggle for life and freedom. The formula is one - on the front line, or for the front line. Our struggle is in daily actions, donations, collections, and charity performances. Helping the army is not a gesture of goodwill, it is a duty of dignity. We have no right to get tired, we must only move forward - says Yevhen Nyshchuk, General Director of the Franko Theater.

The funds received have already been used to purchase the FlyEye 3 UAV – a large aircraft-type reconnaissance drone that will significantly enhance the capabilities of our brigade in aerial reconnaissance.

The performance was attended by employees and partners of MHP and the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, representatives of "Khartia". The opening remarks at the screening were given by junior lieutenant of "Khartia" Oksana Syroid.

"Khartia" is the only unit of the Defense Forces of Ukraine that has gone from a DFTG to a combat brigade. The combat path of "Khartia" began in the spring of 2022 near Kharkiv, when as a result of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian occupiers were driven beyond the state border. In March 2023, "Khartia" joined the ranks of the National Guard of Ukraine, becoming the basis of the 13th Brigade of Operational Assignment of the NGU. It has combat experience in the Svatove direction, in the Serebryansky forest and Bakhmut. In May 2024, "Khartia" stopped the repeated Russian offensive on Kharkiv, and now the brigade is defending the Kharkiv region from the occupiers.

