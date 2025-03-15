A child was injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on Kherson
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the air strike on the Dnipro district, a 15-year-old girl was injured. She has explosive and traumatic brain injuries, as well as a concussion, and is currently under medical supervision.
As a result of the Russian air strike on Kherson the day before, a 15-year-old girl was injured and hospitalized, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported on Telegram on Saturday, writes UNN.
A child who was injured in yesterday's air strike on the Dnipro district was hospitalized. A 15-year-old girl has explosive and traumatic brain injuries, as well as concussion. She is currently under the supervision of doctors
According to the head of the Regional State Administration, 42 settlements of the region, including Kherson, were under enemy fire and air strikes last day. Russian military forces attacked critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged 7 apartment buildings and 27 private houses, damaged gas pipelines, an outbuilding, a warehouse and private cars. Due to Russian aggression, 2 people died and 18 were injured.
Later, the Regional State Administration reported that the number of victims of yesterday's air strikes on Kherson is increasing. Medical assistance was needed for a 72-year-old man, as well as women, 70 and 59 years old. Then a 67-year-old resident of Kherson, who was hit by an enemy drone yesterday, went to the hospital.
It also became known that a 58-year-old man was injured as a result of yesterday's Russian shelling of Bilozerka.
Also in the morning, the Regional State Administration reported that the Russian army shelled Kherson with artillery. One of the shells hit a private house in the Dnipro district. A 74-year-old man was trapped under the rubble of the destroyed house. Rescuers released the person. He is currently in the hospital. The State Emergency Service showed a photo.