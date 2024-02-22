A cargo ship is attacked off the coast of Yemen, a fire breaks out on the deck

A missile strike on a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, recorded by the British Maritime Agency. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on board.

Forces of the International Maritime Security Alliance have been deployed to respond to the incident, UNN reports with reference to the UK Merchant Marine Trade Office (UKMTO).

Details

A cargo ship was shelled again 130 kilometers southeast of the Yemeni port city of Aden. The United Kingdom's Maritime Trade Agency reported that two missiles were fired at the ship, which led to a fire on board.

Forces of the International Maritime Security Alliance have been deployed to respond to the incident, the statement said. Ships in the area were urged to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

It is not known who is behind the latest attack. However, the Islamist Houthi group in Yemen, which has repeatedly attacked civilian merchant ships in recent years, is again under suspicion.

The Houthis claim to be acting in solidarity with the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip and are targeting cargo ships that are likely to be linked to Israel, the United States, or the United Kingdom.

Recall

The Houthis claimed to have shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone off the coast of Yemen . According to US officials, the Pentagon is investigating the cause of the drone crash, The New York Times reports.

