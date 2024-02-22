EU High Representative calls on member states to urgently increase ammunition supplies to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Borrell called on EU countries to urgently increase the supply of ammunition for Ukraine's determined soldiers, who need huge quantities to keep fighting.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has urged EU member states to find ways to increase support for Ukraine, in particular the supply of much-needed ammunition.
About this but called in a letter, which was familiarized Euractiv, reports UNN.
Ukrainian soldiers are determined to fight, but they need ammunition. Urgently and in huge quantities
So I feel it is my duty and responsibility to reach out to you once again to see what more we can do to support Ukraine
He stated that doing nothing is not an option.
Supplement
Borrell stated that EU member states could order artillery shells for Ukraine outside of Europe.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported that Ukraine would not have lost Avdiivkaif all ammunition had been provided.