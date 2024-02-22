EU High Representative calls on member states to urgently increase ammunition supplies to Ukraine

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has urged EU member states to find ways to increase support for Ukraine, in particular the supply of much-needed ammunition.

About this but called in a letter, which was familiarized Euractiv, reports UNN.

Ukrainian soldiers are determined to fight, but they need ammunition. Urgently and in huge quantities - warned Borrell in a letter handed to EU colleagues on Wednesday (Feb. 21).

So I feel it is my duty and responsibility to reach out to you once again to see what more we can do to support Ukraine - wrote Borrell.

He stated that doing nothing is not an option.

Supplement

Borrell stated that EU member states could order artillery shells for Ukraine outside of Europe.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported that Ukraine would not have lost Avdiivkaif all ammunition had been provided.