EU High Representative calls on member states to urgently increase ammunition supplies to Ukraine

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32059 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 119428 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 74946 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 285561 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 241287 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193785 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232416 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251864 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157904 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372215 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 90300 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 113208 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79720 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72635 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49940 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52365 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 119256 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 285361 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 216529 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 241165 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29413 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74372 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81449 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

EU High Representative calls on member states to urgently increase ammunition supplies to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27572 views

Borrell called on EU countries to urgently increase the supply of ammunition for Ukraine's determined soldiers, who need huge quantities to keep fighting.

EU High Representative calls on member states to urgently increase ammunition supplies to Ukraine

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has urged EU member states to find ways to increase support for Ukraine, in particular the supply of much-needed ammunition.

About this but called in a letter,  which was familiarized Euractiv, reports UNN.    

Ukrainian soldiers are determined to fight, but they need ammunition. Urgently and in huge quantities

- warned Borrell in a letter handed to EU colleagues on Wednesday (Feb. 21).

So I feel it is my duty and responsibility to reach out to you once again to see what more we can do to support Ukraine

- wrote Borrell.

He stated that doing nothing is not an option.  

Supplement

Borrell stated that EU member states could order artillery shells for Ukraine outside of Europe.  

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported that Ukraine would not have lost Avdiivkaif all ammunition had been provided.   

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
