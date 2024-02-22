More and more Poles are beginning to fear an attack by russia - a survey for the Polish media

Most Poles fear that putin will want to attack Poland. This is stated in a survey conducted by the United Surveys center for RMF.FM and Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, UNN reports.

As RMF.FM notes, the impact of the war in Ukraine is increasingly felt in Poland. In this regard, Poles are growing concerned about what will happen on NATO's eastern flank if russia wins in Ukraine.

When asked whether putin would attack Poland, 47.4% of respondents answered in the affirmative, 38.2% said no, and 14.3% had no opinion on the matter. According to the publication, the number of those who expect a russian attack has increased by 16% since a similar poll in May 2023.

When asked how the russian aggression against Ukraine will end, 17.4% said that Ukraine will win, 14.1% think russia will win, and 47.4% believe that the confrontation will last for many years and end in the devastation of both countries. Another 21.1% of people do not know how to answer this question.

The survey was conducted by United Surveys on February 10-11 using a mixed-methods approach on a sample of 1,000 Polish adults.

