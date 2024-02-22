More and more Poles are beginning to fear an attack by russia - a survey for the Polish media

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37222 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 142290 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 86288 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 312333 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 259394 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199567 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236057 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252723 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158856 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372395 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71311 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 142290 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 312333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 225455 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 259394 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25176 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32806 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32457 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87566 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94437 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

More and more Poles are beginning to fear an attack by russia - a survey for the Polish media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27296 views

More and more Poles fear that putin will want to attack Poland because of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

More and more Poles are beginning to fear an attack by russia - a survey for the Polish media

Most Poles fear that putin will want to attack Poland. This is stated in a survey conducted by the United Surveys center for RMF.FM and Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, UNN reports.

Details

As RMF.FM notes, the impact of the war in Ukraine is increasingly felt in Poland. In this regard, Poles are growing concerned about what will happen on NATO's eastern flank if russia wins in Ukraine.

When asked whether putin would attack Poland, 47.4% of respondents answered in the affirmative, 38.2% said no, and 14.3% had no opinion on the matter. According to the publication, the number of those who expect a russian attack has increased by 16% since a similar poll in May 2023.

When asked how the russian aggression against Ukraine will end, 17.4% said that Ukraine will win, 14.1% think russia will win, and 47.4% believe that the confrontation will last for many years and end in the devastation of both countries. Another 21.1% of people do not know how to answer this question.

The survey was conducted by United Surveys on February 10-11 using a mixed-methods approach on a sample of 1,000 Polish adults.

Ukrainians have a worse attitude towards Poland and the United States - poll21.02.24, 13:26 • 30423 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarNews of the World
NATO
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87