A burst of strength and considerable tension: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for October 21-27

The coming week will please most of us with a burst of energy, but along with it there may be tension and conflicts to avoid.

On what awaits representatives of all signs of the Zodiac in the period from 21 to 27 October especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

This week we may feel a huge burst of energy and activity. From October 23, the Sun moves into Scorpio, which will increase our inner motivation. However, this transition will be accompanied by intense aspects with Mars and Pluto, planets associated with conflict, tension and transformation. This can create challenging and stressful situations. On the 23rd and 24th the Moon will join this configuration, increasing aggression and causing negative emotions. Important affairs and meetings should be avoided during this period, as the energy of aggression can involve us in conflicts and abrupt actions. Try to remain calm and harmonious, avoiding hasty decisions - told the astrologer.

At the same time, this week Mercury, being in Scorpio, forms a favorable aspect (trigon) with Saturn.

This aspect helps to think in a structured way, based on logic and common sense, which will avoid rash and aggressive actions. Use this time to plan clearly and make informed decisions. The beginning of the week will be more positive: until Wednesday, the Moon will be in good aspects, which will bring an emotional uplift and allow many plans to be successfully implemented. The energy will be favorable for initiatives and new beginnings. In addition, during the week, you can observe the harmonious interaction of Neptune, Uranus and Mars. This will create favorable opportunities for scientific and technical discoveries, the development of IT technologies and spiritual spheres - astrologer believes.

OWEN

This week it is worth relying on logic and solid calculation. This is the key to success. If difficult situations arise, contact specialists for help. However, avoid conflicts, especially in court cases or disputes with relatives and enemies. Try not to get involved in quarrels both at work and at home. Also, give up the risks.

TAURUS

You will be full of strength and energy, and interesting ideas will come to you by themselves. The main thing is to find a common language with others and follow the rules. It will bring success. However, be careful: avoid conflicts both in the family and with business partners, so as not to spoil a favorable week.

BABIES

The beginning of the week will bring you excellent opportunities and good luck. Work affairs will be especially successful. In the second half of the week it is better to pay attention to your health: try to avoid aggression, have more rest and spend time in nature.

RAK

This week is going to be emotionally stressful, especially on October 23rd. Don't make important decisions to avoid mistakes. By the end of the week, the situation will improve and you will feel relieved. In the second half of the week, be careful about love issues — passions can get out of control. Avoid new acquaintances and keep an eye on relationships with children so as not to get into conflict with them.

LEFT

It's going to be a busy week, and you'll have to be ready for changes. The main thing is to avoid aggression, especially in the middle of the week, when the risk of mistakes in important matters increases. In the second half of the week, focus on family issues and household chores, avoiding quarrels with loved ones.

GIRL

It's better to do all the important things in the first half of the week, when luck is on your side. Conflicts are possible in the second half of the week, so be careful in arguments and watch your words. Pay special attention to financial issues, avoid risks throughout the week.

scales

The beginning of the week can be successful and give you great opportunities, but by the middle there will be tension, especially in financial matters. Take your time with decisions related to loans and debts. Expert advice will help you avoid mistakes. Put your affairs in order and be prepared for difficulties.

SCORPION

The week will bring many changes and acute situations. Stay calm and sober, especially in the middle of the week, when negative emotions can ruin your plans. Your success will depend on how much you can control your emotions and act thoughtfully. Everything will depend on you.

SAGITTARIUS

The success of this week directly depends on your inner state. Suspiciousness, irritability and inner tension can lead to mistakes and conflicts. Seek inner harmony, rest, avoid overload and stress.

COZEUROG

You will have an emotionally stressful week full of irritability. Control yourself and be careful when dealing with important matters and projects. Seek support from like-minded people and don't rush into making decisions. Use your sober mind to solve problems.

MODOLE

This week is not suitable for the implementation of ambitious plans. Do not conflict with your superiors — this can lead to problems. It is worth relying on logic and a clear plan. In financial matters, success awaits you if you act thoughtfully.

PISCES

This week you will be able to succeed if you act carefully and don't attract unnecessary attention. This is an excellent time for self-education and study. However, in the second half of the week, be careful about long-distance travel and love adventures.