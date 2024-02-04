A bomb explodes near the Ministry of Labor in Athens

At night, an improvised explosive device detonated near the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection in the center of Athens. No one was injured, but the building was damaged, the local newspaper Kathimerini reports UNN.

Details

The bomb exploded at 1:29 a.m. local time. Forty minutes before the explosion, an unidentified person called the editorial office and warned that an explosive device had been planted near the ministry building.

The area was cordoned off by police. The explosion caused material damage to the building, but no details were provided. The anarchist group Revolutionary Class Self-Defense claimed responsibility for the explosion. The Greek Anti-Terrorist Service is conducting an investigation.

Context

In June 2023, the ruling conservative New Democracy party of Kyriakos Mitsotakis won the re-run parliamentary elections in Greece, gaining an absolute majority in the parliament. Afterwards, Mitsotakis promised the Greeks "the end of uncertainty and the beginning of an era of stability.

In Beryslav, a Russian bomb fell near a residential building, no casualties