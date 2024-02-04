A bomb explodes near the Ministry of Labor in Athens

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106152 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114744 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157342 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160562 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258539 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175609 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166500 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148483 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230714 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 52299 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 59108 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 57462 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 35229 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 48060 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258539 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230714 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216401 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241941 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228416 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 106152 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 80141 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 85783 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114635 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115460 views
A bomb explodes near the Ministry of Labor in Athens

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29157 views

A group of anarchists claimed responsibility for an improvised explosive device that detonated near the Ministry of Labor in Athens, causing no injuries but damaging the building.

At night, an improvised explosive device detonated near the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection in the center of Athens. No one was injured, but the building was damaged, the local newspaper Kathimerini reports UNN.

Details

The bomb exploded at 1:29 a.m. local time. Forty minutes before the explosion, an unidentified person called the editorial office and warned that an explosive device had been planted near the ministry building.

The area was cordoned off by police. The explosion caused material damage to the building, but no details were provided. The anarchist group Revolutionary Class Self-Defense claimed responsibility for the explosion. The Greek Anti-Terrorist Service is conducting an investigation.

Context

In June 2023, the ruling conservative New Democracy party of Kyriakos Mitsotakis won the re-run parliamentary elections in Greece, gaining an absolute majority in the parliament. Afterwards, Mitsotakis promised the Greeks "the end of uncertainty and the beginning of an era of stability.

In Beryslav, a Russian bomb fell near a residential building, no casualties29.01.24, 20:33 • 46519 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

