In Beryslav, a Russian bomb fell near a residential building, no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants dropped an air bomb near a multi-storey building in Ukrainian Beryslav. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.
Russian invaders dropped an air bomb on Beryslav. It hit near a multi-storey building. The shelling was reported in the Kherson Military District, UNN reports .
occupants attacked Beryslav. A guided aerial bomb hit a high-rise building nearby.
Details
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
Russians form reinforcement units on the left bank of Kherson region - Humeniuk29.01.24, 12:45 • 24067 views
Optional
On the evening of January 29, explosions were heard in Kherson, and Russians were shelling the city. This was reported by the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko.