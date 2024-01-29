In Beryslav, a Russian bomb fell near a residential building, no casualties

Russian invaders dropped an air bomb on Beryslav. It hit near a multi-storey building. The shelling was reported in the Kherson Military District, UNN reports .

occupants attacked Beryslav. A guided aerial bomb hit a high-rise building nearby. - wrote in a telegram to the OVA.

Details

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Russians form reinforcement units on the left bank of Kherson region - Humeniuk

Optional

On the evening of January 29, explosions were heard in Kherson, and Russians were shelling the city. This was reported by the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko.