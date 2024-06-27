A BMW driver hit a 10-year-old boy on a pedestrian crossing in Kyiv. The man was notified of suspicion

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 12081 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 17141 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 45551 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 145959 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 194274 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 121015 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 354412 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178272 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147810 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197015 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 15687 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 10723 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 22154 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 28799 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 25469 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 12081 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 8416 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 17141 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 26146 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 45551 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 1398 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27750 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 30010 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43457 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51599 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

A BMW driver hit a 10-year-old boy on a pedestrian crossing in Kyiv. The man was notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22919 views

In Kyiv, a 35-year-old BMW driver hit a 10-year-old boy on a pedestrian crossing, causing the child to sustain serious injuries, and was notified of suspicion under Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

A BMW driver hit a 10-year-old boy on a pedestrian crossing in Kyiv. The man was notified of suspicion

In Kyiv, a BMW driver hit a 10-year-old boy on a pedestrian crossing. According to the Kyiv prosecutor's office, the man was notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

"...a 35-year-old driver was served with a notice of suspicion on the fact of committing an accident in which a child was injured (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Details

The accident occurred on June 26, 2023, at approximately 15:00 on Kubanska Ukrayiny Street in Kyiv.

According to the investigation, the driver, driving a BMW, was moving within the extreme right lane of Kubanska Ukrayiny Street from Sholom Aleichem Street towards Lisovyi Avenue. Approaching an unregulated pedestrian crossing, he did not slow down, did not stop and drove onto the pedestrian crossing, where he hit a 10-year-old boy who was crossing the roadway within the said unregulated pedestrian crossing.

As a result of the accident, the child was hospitalized in serious condition and unconscious at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital with an open head injury, closed chest injury, and an open fracture of the right tibia.

The Drager device showed that the driver was sober.

The driver of the BMW was detained at the scene in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. At present, a motion to impose on him a custody as a measure of restraint has been filed with the court.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 3 to 8 years with or without deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

A one-year-old child was injured in an accident in Kyiv region25.06.24, 10:34 • 12398 views

It should be noted that in January 2024, the said driver was sentenced by the Bobrovytsia District Court of Chernihiv Oblast under Part 2 of Art. 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine to 1 year in prison with a 5-year deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for committing an accident while intoxicated.

The court found that in 2022, the driver, driving a Volkswagen Touareg while intoxicated, lost control and hit a cyclist, causing serious bodily harm. The court verdict has not yet entered into force and is being reviewed by the court on appeal.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Volkswagen
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.05
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99