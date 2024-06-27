A BMW driver hit a 10-year-old boy on a pedestrian crossing in Kyiv. The man was notified of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, a 35-year-old BMW driver hit a 10-year-old boy on a pedestrian crossing, causing the child to sustain serious injuries, and was notified of suspicion under Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
In Kyiv, a BMW driver hit a 10-year-old boy on a pedestrian crossing. According to the Kyiv prosecutor's office, the man was notified of suspicion, UNN reports.
"...a 35-year-old driver was served with a notice of suspicion on the fact of committing an accident in which a child was injured (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.
Details
The accident occurred on June 26, 2023, at approximately 15:00 on Kubanska Ukrayiny Street in Kyiv.
According to the investigation, the driver, driving a BMW, was moving within the extreme right lane of Kubanska Ukrayiny Street from Sholom Aleichem Street towards Lisovyi Avenue. Approaching an unregulated pedestrian crossing, he did not slow down, did not stop and drove onto the pedestrian crossing, where he hit a 10-year-old boy who was crossing the roadway within the said unregulated pedestrian crossing.
As a result of the accident, the child was hospitalized in serious condition and unconscious at the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital with an open head injury, closed chest injury, and an open fracture of the right tibia.
The Drager device showed that the driver was sober.
The driver of the BMW was detained at the scene in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. At present, a motion to impose on him a custody as a measure of restraint has been filed with the court.
The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 3 to 8 years with or without deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.
A one-year-old child was injured in an accident in Kyiv region25.06.24, 10:34 • 12398 views
It should be noted that in January 2024, the said driver was sentenced by the Bobrovytsia District Court of Chernihiv Oblast under Part 2 of Art. 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine to 1 year in prison with a 5-year deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for committing an accident while intoxicated.
The court found that in 2022, the driver, driving a Volkswagen Touareg while intoxicated, lost control and hit a cyclist, causing serious bodily harm. The court verdict has not yet entered into force and is being reviewed by the court on appeal.